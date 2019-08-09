As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Security National Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Icon Plc (ICLR) Position by $8.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 2.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.78. About 65,379 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,576 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MolecularMD is acquired by ICON – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICON (ICLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Public Limited Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.