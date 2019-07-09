As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Decreased by $458,005 Its Stake; Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Rose While Torray Has Trimmed Position by $593,208

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,190 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 30,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.20M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 1.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 TSX Index Stocks With 4-6% Dividend Yields and 30% Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends to Boost Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge: Higher Prices On The Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares to 108,773 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.57 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.