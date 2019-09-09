As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Trimmed by $335,407 Its Stake; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Price Declined While Armistice Capital Decreased Its Holding by $12.16 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 292,549 shares traded or 45.28% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $38.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals FQ3 revenue up 84% – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 11,288 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 161 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 6,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 30 shares. 268 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 20,828 shares. Hl Financial Ser Lc owns 44,849 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 629,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 14,460 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 664,934 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 138,207 shares.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.67 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fidelity Fincl Inc has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 178,704 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.81 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grace And White New York has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 3.44% or 136,451 shares. Payden And Rygel stated it has 191,500 shares. 39,430 are held by Northeast Consultants. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Communications has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Catalyst Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 5,937 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc stated it has 193,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clark Group Inc reported 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood Limited Liability Corp reported 1.63% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.