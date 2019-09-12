As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position by $583,800; Element Capital Management Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Decreased by $24.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 4.10 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 33,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 11,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 44,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $806.18. About 308,143 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 94,000 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 116,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 11,740 shares to 42,683 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.