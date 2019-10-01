As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Holding; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 911,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 billion, up from 9.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 3.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 350,533 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

