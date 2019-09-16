As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $1.46 Million; Edgewood Management Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $5.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 31,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7.89M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 7.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares to 53,267 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 832,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.40M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Savings Bank stated it has 2,827 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 250 shares. Adirondack Tru has 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 594,752 are held by Pension Ser. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com Inc holds 0.06% or 1,785 shares. Fragasso Group stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cutter Brokerage Inc invested in 0.22% or 4,345 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Da Davidson And Co holds 17,654 shares. Beacon Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,727 shares. Fiera Cap holds 82,244 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.04% stake. Jennison holds 1.43% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8.69M shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Llc owns 3,727 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 32,543 shares. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca holds 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,333 shares. Hgk Asset Management has invested 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 32,305 shares. 2,892 were reported by Texas Capital State Bank Tx. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 8,135 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Agf holds 289,740 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Co owns 10,098 shares. Hightower Advsrs invested in 1.45M shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,220 shares. Washington Mngmt reported 4,465 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 8.50 million shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Lc owns 48,442 shares. Winfield Associates stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bessemer Group has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).