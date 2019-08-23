As Johnson&John (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Dycom Industries (DY) by $837,180 as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 18,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 202,370 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Johnson&John (JNJ) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 644,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.08M, up from 641,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Johnson&John for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 11.27 million shares traded or 50.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,062 were accumulated by Keating Inv Counselors. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 840,187 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 6.45M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forte Ltd Liability Co Adv reported 20,608 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut stated it has 11,267 shares. Blb&B Limited Company invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Pa has invested 3.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers And Merchants has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood reported 59,591 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sun Life Financial accumulated 5,937 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fiera Cap holds 5.43 million shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc holds 1,558 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Winfield Assoc has 3,755 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Ch (NYSE:JPM) by 5,080 shares to 787,865 shares, valued at $79.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx has 4,733 shares. 157,984 are held by Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 33,079 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 61,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 17,712 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 18,027 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 397,155 shares. Peconic Prtn Ltd Com has 18,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 12,926 are owned by Oppenheimer And Com. Trellus Llc holds 1.75% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 20,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 500 shares. Georgia-based Voya Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ameritas Prns accumulated 11,812 shares.

