As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Position; Dudley & Shanley Raised Holding in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,983 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 22,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares to 717,947 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.