As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Position by $1.78 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $722,125

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.51 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.96 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 104,321 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Research Invsts owns 0.17% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4.30 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 11,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.64% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,412 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc owns 12,969 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 7,605 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 6,850 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited holds 46,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 58,626 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 78,938 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moody Bancorp Tru Division stated it has 587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1,600 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,138 shares to 63,042 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 20,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 261,175 shares to 956,511 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Tru has 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 282,222 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank reported 5.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Madrona Lc invested in 0.39% or 2,574 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability invested in 54,025 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 6.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 93,932 shares. Maverick Limited has 60,020 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,799 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 15,657 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 372,463 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.65% or 30,254 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2.88M shares. Wallace Cap accumulated 2.41% or 124,900 shares. Hendley & Company has invested 3.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc invested in 3.77% or 315,996 shares.