As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) by $13.67 Million as Share Value Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 68,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 282,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.78M, up from 214,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $263.54. About 196,340 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 1.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

