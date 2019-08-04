As Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Stake by $338,187; Dorman Products (DORM) Position Maintained by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1640.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 74,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 79,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 4,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 329,856 shares traded or 91.79% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 201,177 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12M, down from 203,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Limited invested in 59,539 shares or 0.24% of the stock. American State Bank owns 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,879 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited holds 18,429 shares. Lafayette reported 74,058 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Finance Corp has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Premier Asset Ltd Liability has 3,948 shares. Horizon Invest Serv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 470,793 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Company accumulated 4.51% or 62,700 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp accumulated 0.31% or 165,325 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 17,799 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Indemnity stated it has 25,000 shares. Legacy Private Tru reported 35,904 shares stake. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 15,640 are owned by Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,213 shares to 14,773 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

