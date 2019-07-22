As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Boosted by $321,229 Its Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Holding Maintained by Arizona State Retirement System

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 8.34 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 134,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 3.11 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,023 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 52,707 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Miller Howard has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 35,355 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Central State Bank holds 0.04% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 26,954 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 1.16M shares. House Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Gofen Glossberg Il invested in 0.12% or 45,660 shares. 10,221 were reported by Tower Bridge. 200,004 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Company holds 104,911 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,973 shares to 63,056 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 47,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,200 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.15% or 7,860 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 146,774 shares. 22,620 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 78,438 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.04% or 270,317 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt stated it has 33,388 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% or 65,666 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Lc stated it has 5,543 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sunbelt owns 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,112 shares. Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 92,466 shares. Heritage Management invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 353,794 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Comm Bancshares owns 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.11 million shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Lc reported 8,525 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc invested in 3,545 shares.