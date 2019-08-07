As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Position; Disciplined Growth Investors Trimmed Position in Realpage Com (RP) by $941,880

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.77 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 799,619 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Morgan Stanley holds 35,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability invested in 451,149 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,063 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 129,336 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 250,248 shares. 4.19M are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has 2.22% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fiera Capital invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 0% or 31 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valicenti Advisory Svcs owns 2,456 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,485 were reported by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 969 were reported by Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc. Golub Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 20,003 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Primecap Ca reported 4,700 shares. Shufro Rose & Comm Ltd Liability holds 39,981 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,542 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 162,693 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0.01% or 26,264 shares in its portfolio. Covington Advisors Inc reported 1.37% stake. Check Management Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.