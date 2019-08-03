As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Geller Family Office Services Raised Position; Denali Advisors Decreased Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU) as Stock Price Declined

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.23M shares traded or 127.21% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

