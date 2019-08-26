As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Stake; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted Williams Companies (WMB) Holding by $404,880

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 14,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 96,446 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 81,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company owns 2.72 million shares. Agf America Inc owns 90,095 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 24,077 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1,180 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.22% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 44,465 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 11.42M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Diversified Co stated it has 39,053 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Samson Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 8.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 232,488 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,500 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Com reported 13.61M shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 2.37% or 488,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited holds 5,385 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,592 shares. Washington Capital Inc owns 4,940 shares. American Money Mgmt Lc reported 31,574 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scotia Capital accumulated 896,246 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 32,311 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 9,154 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 38.60M were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. Westchester Cap owns 67,179 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc owns 37,617 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.84% or 94,680 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.