As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Holder Aureus Asset Management Decreased by $491,921 Its Position; Cullen Capital Management Increases Stake in Bce (BCE)

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 26,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 1.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 18,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.40M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 260,561 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 1.14 million shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc owns 27,675 shares. Saturna Cap invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5.39M are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Everence Mngmt has 66,751 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Bridgeway holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 84,952 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,957 shares. First City Cap Management Inc holds 13,552 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 6,029 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability reported 2,759 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 58,980 shares. C Worldwide Group A S holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,073 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 71,670 shares to 75,650 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 1,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Corporation Of Canda (PWCDF) by 14,540 shares to 16,505 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 13,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,660 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).