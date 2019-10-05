As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Has Boosted Holding by $310,387; Covalent Partners Has Increased Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Share Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 14.66M shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 38,904 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 36,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen files for new indication for Spravato – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,651 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company owns 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 254,921 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Lc reported 1,788 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation holds 144,098 shares. Stonehearth Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.39% stake. 254,099 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,041 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 562,012 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 31.66 million shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,354 shares. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Inv, Australia-based fund reported 13,279 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt invested in 2.09M shares or 1.88% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of stock.