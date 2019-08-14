As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 17,715 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 22,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.22. About 939,040 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assocs accumulated 22,631 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Wms Prtnrs Lc owns 80,912 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 0.53% or 42,465 shares. Founders Ltd Liability Company holds 28,305 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 72,591 are owned by Eagle Global Advisors. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.3% or 35.84M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 306,720 shares stake. Greenleaf reported 64,511 shares. 22,461 were reported by Marathon Capital Management. Capital Corporation Va reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,819 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 217,265 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.54% or 2.52 million shares. Elm Limited Company stated it has 6,289 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

