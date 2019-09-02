As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Position; Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Trimmed Stake

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 65,772 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 86,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 27,517 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Lc accumulated 12,820 shares. Fdx invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,694 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Business stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth owns 33,838 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advisors reported 54,765 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd holds 7,035 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or has 68,780 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 6.70M shares. Everence Management reported 65,181 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 33,419 shares. Burney Com owns 42,314 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $422.36M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs has 31,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt reported 131,610 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 17,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 2,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 27,599 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 9,600 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 888,863 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 207,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 8,205 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trexquant Inv Lp owns 279,206 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 24,038 shares. Laffer Invs reported 54,546 shares stake. Foundry Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).