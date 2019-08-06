As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Its Position by $478,438; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shareholder Drw Securities Has Upped Its Position by $1.95 Million

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 431,482 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 3.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Tempting as It May Be, Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t Going Anywhere – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy China Mobile’s Post-Earnings Dip? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Mobile: The Defensive 5G Play – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does China Mobile’s Wireline Broadband Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,923 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

