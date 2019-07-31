As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Caz Investments LP Trimmed Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 1.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO AGREED TO CONSENT TO INDENTURE AMENDMENTS FOR HOVNANIAN TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT IT DID NOT MAKE TO UNIT ON MAY 1; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Limited reported 550,770 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 17,469 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 29,704 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Synovus Fin accumulated 10,100 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd reported 16,393 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has 0.11% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ruggie Cap Gru holds 6,330 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Birinyi Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 47,775 shares. Cap City Communications Fl, Florida-based fund reported 8,905 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited owns 618,500 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 400 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 202,133 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 111,485 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.92 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Llp holds 94,680 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,000 shares. Harvey Capital Management has 5,200 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 5.10 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,771 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo And Ltd, California-based fund reported 223,868 shares. 27,557 are held by Manchester Cap Management Limited Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 623,395 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 1.27% or 2.00 million shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.65% or 31,936 shares. Broderick Brian C has 69,445 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 203,784 were reported by Country Trust Bankshares. Dafna Mngmt Llc stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.