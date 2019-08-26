As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed by $19.21 Million Its Position; Carnival (CCL) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Holding by $366,450

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 9,471 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 138,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 315,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14M, down from 453,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.28 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma invested in 26,374 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&R Management Inc owns 100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). House Limited holds 0.77% or 140,503 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 34,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 8,586 shares. Cornerstone Capital, a California-based fund reported 307,325 shares. Ent Financial Services holds 198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 167,140 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% or 153,122 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ameriprise Fincl owns 3.35M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.64 million shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (NASDAQ:FUND) by 123,564 shares to 348,159 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3.62% or 50,185 shares. Moreover, Sol Mngmt Com has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,230 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 1,828 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 50,831 were accumulated by Foster And Motley Inc. Cap Counsel Llc Ny invested in 4.5% or 440,932 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 144,841 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gp. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 0.85% or 3.60 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability owns 2.27 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 10,249 shares. 4,445 were reported by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 258,397 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 113,749 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 1,861 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.