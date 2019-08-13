As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Raised Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by $579,520 as Stock Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 3.58 million shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 17,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 72,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, down from 89,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares to 19,082 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,903 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 3,926 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated reported 2.58% stake. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 196,680 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com owns 19,715 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.12M shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,276 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 17,886 shares. Fidelity Natl Fincl invested in 58,480 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hsbc Holding Public Llc reported 3.12M shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership reported 36,508 shares stake. Howard Mngmt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,793 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Apriem Advsr reported 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here’s How Warren Buffett’s Canadian Stocks Have Done This Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: Add Passive Income of $12000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 03, 2019.