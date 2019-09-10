As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Cut Stake; Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $37.28 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,618 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 58,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 6.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Management has invested 0.65% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc reported 78,275 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 3,486 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability reported 3,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust reported 7,045 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 75,241 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 2,479 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 697,323 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hilltop Holding has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.35M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 0.92% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,309 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0% stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.63% or 67,698 shares. Starr Intll Company holds 0.73% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 17,434 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 5.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset Mngmt holds 2.46% or 98,781 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 36,508 shares. Hallmark Mgmt has 156,409 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 26,173 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proffitt And Goodson has 0.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 125 shares. Professional Advisory reported 135,115 shares. 1.01M were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Frontier Invest Management Communication owns 275,062 shares. Fairfield Bush Co stated it has 42,630 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,230 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.