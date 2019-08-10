As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.04 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 14,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,361 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 56,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21 million, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 418,271 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 77,739 shares. Nuveen Asset Management holds 94,541 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 2,264 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1.59 million were reported by Epoch Invest Partners. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 108,712 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cumberland Partners Limited has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 13,855 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 220,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 165,499 shares. Horizon Limited Liability holds 34,760 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh stated it has 8,569 shares. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,772 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,404 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 7,712 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr Inc owns 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,964 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holt Cap Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 21,811 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Overbrook Management Corp owns 67,600 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 81,387 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 571,305 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Company has 9,127 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset invested in 0% or 14,012 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 209,924 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 49,617 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 9,527 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 2.55M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 1.09M shares. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,075 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 1.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).