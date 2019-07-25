As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Lipe & Dalton Upped Its Holding by $347,639; Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Value Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07M, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $188.04. About 413,021 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 5.93M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 20,929 shares. Stifel invested in 101,656 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 379,911 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.41% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 48,429 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 8,255 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 31,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hartford holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 280 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 34,819 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Lc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Advisory owns 6,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 115,647 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 17.41 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 39,107 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 102,576 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 9,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 1.74% or 66,847 shares. Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 39,459 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 48,414 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt accumulated 97,880 shares. Franklin Resources owns 10.38 million shares. Phocas Financial holds 12,517 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 22.61 million were reported by Capital Int Investors.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.