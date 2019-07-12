As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Boosted Collectors Universe (CLCT) Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 186,819 shares traded or 127.61% up from the average. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57M, down from 431,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,817 shares to 102,703 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 132,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,820 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Research & Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Inv Advsr Lc has 2,557 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management accumulated 0.1% or 2,309 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 109,947 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Management holds 1.57% or 394,194 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colonial Trust holds 123,442 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 137,170 shares. Phocas holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,517 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.11 million were reported by Focused Ltd Liability Com. Optimum holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,756 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 173,376 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $105.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 62,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,961 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collectors Universe: Declining Industry Leads To Lack Of Long Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Collectors Universe Reports Results for Q2, 2019 Nasdaq:CLCT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collectors Universe declares $0.175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Collectors Universe to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Collectors Universe Reaches Historic Milestone by Certifying Its 75 Millionth Collectible – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.08% or 73,583 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Martin Co Incorporated Tn has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Barclays Pcl has 71,388 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0% or 293,803 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 726,863 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 66,206 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 14,465 shares. Menta Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,842 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd holds 138,337 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Spark Inv Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).