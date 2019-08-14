As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holds Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 556,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65 million, up from 549,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 581,964 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares to 641,301 shares, valued at $52.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. by 285,992 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,330 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).