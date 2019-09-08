As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Stake; Bokf Has Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $924,984

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Bokf decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 46,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, down from 50,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares to 250,497 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 656 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 19,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).