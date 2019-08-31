As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $600,480; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Lifted by Fishman Jay A Ltd

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74M, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03B, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 10,675 shares to 560,264 shares, valued at $19.59B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,836 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company stated it has 2,337 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Cap Investments holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,525 shares. Principal Inc accumulated 0.66% or 5.04 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 1.74% or 877,578 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Company reported 1,035 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 3.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,609 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 2.58% or 56,633 shares. Alethea Mngmt Llc holds 1.49% or 14,999 shares. Oxbow Lc reported 31,901 shares. Spc stated it has 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Counselors holds 139,750 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers reported 58,519 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203,784 shares. Pictet North America invested in 10,186 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,980 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 355,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.