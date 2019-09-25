As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.31 Million; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Holding by $5.94 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 456,029 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 88,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20B, down from 8.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,173 were accumulated by City Hldgs Co. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,336 shares. 39,997 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Carret Asset Ltd Co invested 2.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rockland Tru Co has invested 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 399,298 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com. Jag Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 1,680 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 199,563 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 10,878 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 0.67% or 81,475 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 25,354 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Fincl Mngmt owns 1.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 210,885 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 118,894 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $184.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 209,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).