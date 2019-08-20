As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed by $685,826 Its Stake; Belden Com (BDC) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Decreased Its Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Belden Inc Com (BDC) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 512,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 229,762 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 742,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Belden Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 94,306 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 1,788 shares to 85,182 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:CPT) by 63,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 45,659 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 439 shares. Proshare Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 7,858 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 83,939 shares stake. Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 297,676 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Petrus Lta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 2,200 shares. 126,131 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 6,946 were accumulated by Hgk Asset. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 14,924 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 712 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 4,828 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 73,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $36,368 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & owns 536,176 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 1.22 million shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 1.88% or 33,419 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment reported 87,339 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 3.33M shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability stated it has 2,753 shares. Nevada-based Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 193,170 shares. 48,894 were reported by Advisory Service Limited Liability. Tarbox Family Office invested in 6,876 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,714 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 1.31% or 47,580 shares. 141,978 are held by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Stanley owns 8,090 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc holds 22,631 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.