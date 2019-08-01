As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Geller Family Office Services Has Raised Holding by $3.17 Million; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by $658,893

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or has 55,381 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has 20,128 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invs has invested 1.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.32 million shares. Zevin Asset Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,781 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,079 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 64,059 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 48,665 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp invested in 0.12% or 2,512 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 8,747 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Cortland Associate Inc Mo has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Savant Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 8,303 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 2,675 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 1,867 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 13,185 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09B for 10.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 3.21% or 76,129 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Corporation Va has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,072 shares. Lucas Capital Management reported 6.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 15,246 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 5,524 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP accumulated 1,572 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 7,967 shares. Burns J W & Ny holds 2.02% or 59,206 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.69% stake. Holowesko Ptnrs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,000 shares. 62,404 are owned by Wellington Shields Lc. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Lc has 28,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Llc reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 8,844 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

