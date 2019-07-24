As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted by $604,372 Its Holding; Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $361,340 as Market Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1991.29. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 4.03M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Management Lp holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188,522 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Llp holds 5.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,434 shares. Ci Invs reported 82,267 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus owns 7,395 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 802 shares. Js Cap Lc invested 6.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colony Group Lc reported 4,197 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 449 are owned by Private Harbour Inv Mngmt And Counsel Lc. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 3.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Management reported 914 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (NYSE:MMP) by 5,655 shares to 28,432 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 152,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shine Investment Advisory Services owns 1,835 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 1.59% or 84,740 shares. L & S Advsr invested in 1.29% or 68,708 shares. 110 are held by Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il accumulated 4,950 shares. 400,696 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 20,728 shares. Randolph Inc stated it has 150,619 shares. Nippon Life Insurance Co stated it has 302,700 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 54,228 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Limited. New York-based Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Sb Investments holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,960 shares. Miles Cap Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,763 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp holds 0.65% or 31,936 shares in its portfolio.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares to 65,946 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).