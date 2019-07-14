As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Aspiriant Has Increased Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Boosted Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $493,592 as Share Price Rose

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 8,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 33,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,170 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.07 million, up from 293,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,999 shares to 51,251 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 313,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,537 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 92,466 shares. Schulhoff Inc reported 55,903 shares. Sonata Cap Incorporated owns 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,068 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 0.36% or 5,524 shares. Permanens Ltd Partnership accumulated 200 shares. Pictet North America Sa stated it has 10,186 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Lc has invested 3.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc World Mkts reported 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York State Teachers Retirement has 4.14M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,181 shares. Page Arthur B reported 35,247 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.38% or 13,785 shares. Snow Cap LP accumulated 3,215 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,728 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 381,275 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12,431 shares to 44,727 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 1.99% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 43,001 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 31,570 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.14% or 31,648 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 16,000 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Moore And accumulated 7,451 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 819 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Independent Investors reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 2,973 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd invested in 942,182 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 282,737 shares stake. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has 1.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 8,173 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,441 shares.

