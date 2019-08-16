As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $312,750; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Danaher (DHR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 3.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 57,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 1.14 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.46 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

