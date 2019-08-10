As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.77M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 23,720 shares to 205,107 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Ltd Liability Company holds 71,197 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 305,106 shares. Peninsula Asset has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,299 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amarillo National Bank & Trust has 5,255 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings accumulated 2.63M shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,454 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 9,171 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,079 shares. Nottingham Inc reported 4,865 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Adv stated it has 41,361 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 297,497 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc reported 182,524 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank stated it has 518,446 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Middleton & Incorporated Ma accumulated 2,080 shares. Cls Investments Ltd reported 123 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% or 28,829 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 642,650 shares. 320,890 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Fiera Corporation holds 0% or 5,505 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Llc has 4,250 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.07% or 29,948 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 21,012 shares. 37,354 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Fort Limited Partnership owns 3 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 11,598 shares.

