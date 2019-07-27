As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $689,440; Axa Lowered Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $1.75 Million; Shares Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Axa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 9,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 25,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TWTR, CELG – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, UPWK, HSY – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Another trade for 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 was made by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

