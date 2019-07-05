As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Advisors Cut Position; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Bb&T Decreased Its Holding by $333,560 as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 101,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc reported 0.11% stake. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 28,100 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Trust Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,390 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 7.70M shares. Srs Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5% stake. Cap Intl Ltd Ca has invested 0.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 986,537 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,527 shares. 10.60M are owned by Loomis Sayles Company L P. Redmond Asset Mgmt owns 13,566 shares. California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.37% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Autodesk Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk Earnings Preview: The Upside Momentum Is Strong Ahead Of The Report – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Doubles Down on the Construction Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,572 shares to 17,834 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 23,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com owns 141,147 shares. Bank invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 3.1% stake. Covington Inv Advisors holds 1.37% or 29,124 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.41% or 72,974 shares in its portfolio. Brown Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,437 shares. 43,387 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. United Automobile Association accumulated 1.91 million shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,614 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.38% or 6,404 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc holds 0.23% or 6,434 shares. Iberiabank has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt owns 48,310 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York holds 0.91% or 73,800 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.