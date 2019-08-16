As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake as Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 462,334 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 1.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares to 113,735 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 113,593 shares. New York-based Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alyeska Gp Lp holds 582,775 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 693,790 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 2,437 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 5,797 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 2,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,085 shares. Orleans Management Corporation La owns 1.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,432 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust reported 55,040 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 2.25M shares. Ajo LP has 26,470 shares. 3,451 are owned by First Tru Co. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 2.67M shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.30 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.