As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Umb Bank N A Cut Stake by $5.90 Million; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Its Position

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 42,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.93M, down from 299,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 12,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 134,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 122,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,720 shares to 32,841 shares, valued at $58.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,246 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,254 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 605,050 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited invested 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V reported 10,728 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 19.87 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. First Merchants stated it has 60,240 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 14,171 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,728 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 28,305 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Arga Mgmt Lp accumulated 24,350 shares. Retail Bank Of The West owns 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,549 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10,270 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,250 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.