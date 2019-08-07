As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Upped Stake; Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake by $3.03 Million; Shares Rose

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 35,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 45,509 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 81,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 214,603 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 3.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,056 shares to 39,780 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Changes Name of MSP Underwriting Ltd. to Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltd. – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.