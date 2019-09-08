As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut by $1.76 Million Its Stake; As Zebra Technologies Cl (ZBRA) Shares Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.01 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (ZBRA) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 983 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 284,432 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc analyzed 12,668 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 75,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India's Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, "HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE"

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30 million for 16.30 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.