As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $1.56 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $518,400

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 334,294 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, down from 221,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 438,773 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares to 24,912 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.