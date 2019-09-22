As Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.28 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Raised Its Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 56 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 21,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21B, up from 21,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 23,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Inc (NYSE:TK) by 52,395 shares to 70,839 shares, valued at $243.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,509 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). De Burlo Gp Inc Inc holds 0.55% or 49,565 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Service has 52,399 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Scholtz Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 12,530 shares in its portfolio. Corda Inv Management Ltd Company stated it has 2.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cutter And Brokerage reported 30,738 shares stake. 207,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Retail Bank holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 136,998 shares. Bainco Intl accumulated 105,998 shares. Financial Bank holds 0.79% or 121,931 shares. Opus Mgmt stated it has 95,000 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Private Wealth has 1.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 927,237 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Llc reported 3.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.26% or 1.78 million shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 178,003 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Tanaka Capital holds 0.05% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 3,900 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,735 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 2.36M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 3.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 79,492 shares. Centurylink Mgmt owns 29,769 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 56,971 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc owns 3.37 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.