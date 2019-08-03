As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed by $981,618 Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Usca Ria Decreased by $3.50 Million Its Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,535 shares to 7,517 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 60,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,808 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).