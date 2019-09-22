As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $311,916; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Holder Chemical Bank Cut by $940,000 Its Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 73.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,712 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $341,000, down from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71 million shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Head on shot from #Skyfox over #Southwest plane- showing the damage to the engin; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 25,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

