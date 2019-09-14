As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $1.46 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 119,577 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 108,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,585 shares to 53,653 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,277 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,844 were reported by Strategic Advsr Lc. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 18,325 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,058 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hennessy Advsrs has invested 2.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc accumulated 0.19% or 12,162 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 129,174 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company reported 187,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.87 million shares. Amer Research Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,471 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,200 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Incorporated Lc accumulated 51 shares. Old National Bankshares In accumulated 12,461 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd accumulated 47,719 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wills Grp stated it has 4.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,129 shares. 57,703 were reported by Bollard Group Lc. Osborne Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,307 shares. Franklin Resource holds 11.26M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 153,285 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,861 shares. Moreover, Whitnell has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,256 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 388,426 shares. 109,497 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Hanlon Invest Mgmt reported 2,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Co Ma reported 26.60M shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 0.5% or 7,948 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

