As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Cut by $17.50 Million Its Holding; As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Strs Ohio Decreased Its Holding

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 29,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 56,160 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 125,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 1.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in)

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,239 shares to 107,936 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 43,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Eam Invsts Limited Co accumulated 0.28% or 49,224 shares. Laurion Capital LP stated it has 15,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,363 shares stake. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 37,454 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 1.23 million shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Alberta Inv Management reported 77,928 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 161,154 shares.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sonic Automotive Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonic Automotive, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sonic Automotiveâ€™s new CEO got a raise in 2018, but no one else did – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Sonic Automotive’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonic Automotive Has Cracked The Code To Profits For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.70M shares. Bainco Intl Invsts holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110,521 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.12M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.08% or 598,677 shares. 10,505 are owned by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Community Tru Inv invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 101,222 shares. 1.69 million are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 180,483 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.92% or 861,727 shares in its portfolio. Mathes owns 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,777 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Copeland Capital Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waverton Management Limited invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP) by 4,480 shares to 15,011 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).