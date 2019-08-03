As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised by $578,935 Its Holding; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares to 11,162 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,756 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of stock or 6,884 shares. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Cap Llp holds 500,919 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 1,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns Lp invested in 53,686 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Llc holds 0.03% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Personal Fincl Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,984 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,668 shares. 4,839 are owned by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Hightower Advisors Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 141,683 shares. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 271,363 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated accumulated 46,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.06 million were reported by Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 918,732 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Blair William And Communications Il stated it has 768,799 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru holds 9,650 shares. 289,660 were accumulated by Personal Cap. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,535 shares. Solutions Ltd Liability holds 2,273 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Founders Management Lc has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 1.64M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Llc Adv invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim Corporation holds 1.47% or 771,181 shares. Geller Advsrs Ltd Company reported 24,774 shares. Nottingham has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).